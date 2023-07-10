Midtown Tulsa storage unit business says its been broken into three times in one week

TULSA, Okla. — A storage unit business in midtown Tulsa says it's counting the cost after being broken into three times in less than a week.
It happened near 11th and Utica, the people who work there say it's been hurting their business and want help catching the thieves behind it.
Surveillance video given to FOX23 by the business shows a man wearing a mask crawling under an iron security gate in the early hours of the morning breaking into the facility.
"They rolled under the fence, took the power meter out and started breaking into units and they're totally emptying them out they're ripping up the doors, they're totally vandalizing the property," said Shi Speaks.
Speaks, the manager of the storage units says they were hit three times in the space of six days.
"There have been all kinds of things from goofy household items like a stolen plant to toolboxes, saws, things like that, it's been everybody's, whole units have been taken," Speaks said.
Another video shows four people carrying bags, hauling boxes, opening storage units and rummaging around with a flashlight.
A group was also seen loading up a green car that said 'student driver' on the back.
"It makes us angry because these are our clients, our job is to protect their stuff and when these people won't leave everything alone and they're literally going to the extent of tearing things up so they can get into other peoples stuff it's getting ridiculous," Speak said.
Speaks says the business is now making sure everything is secure and says the owner has been keeping guard over night to protect the property.
She says it’s cost thousands and is a big hit for a small business.
"They were staying here protecting everything, making sure everything's secure," Speaks said.
"Customers are worried, they're scared, they're moving their stuff out, we're losing business over it and we're trying to re-secure everything, we've got people coming in with different cameras, we've got sirens getting added, we've got things adding to the fence so they can't get under the fence any longer, we've locked up the gates on one side so it's one way in one way out now instead of two ways," she said.
If anyone has any information, contact Crime Stoppers 918-596-COPS.