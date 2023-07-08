TULSA, Okla. — An hours long standoff at a midtown motel on Friday ended with a man killing himself instead of being taken into police custody.
FOX23 breaks down the details of what happened and an update on the victims tied to the shooting that sparked the standoff.
On Friday night, the Desert Hills motel, near 11th and Yale, became a crime scene.
Around 6 p.m. on Friday the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) received a call about a shooting.
"We do have a victim who got shot, we're trying to piece this all together to see if this person was shot intentionally or if they were just driving by,” said TPD Captain Richard Meulenberg.
Meulenberg said a couple was driving down the street near 11th and Yale when one of them was shot in the head.
"We don't know if it was intentional or if they just happened to be really horrible luck,” Meulenberg said.
Police said the couple was taken to the hospital and the victim is in stable condition.
Upon arriving at the scene police said they quickly realized shots were coming from a room at the Desert Hills motel nearby.
"We tried to call the room several times, we’ve been making announcements over our loudspeakers to try to elicit a response and that seemed to have elicited a response of him shooting at us,” Meulenberg said.
Police blocked off 11th street surrounded the room. Officers said more shots were fired from the room, at first they were random, then they were directed towards the officers.
"When he started shooting at us it’s no longer just random stupidity, it's pointed stupidity, so he absolutely started shooting officers because his shooting escalated when we were present," Meulenberg said.
The standoff continued for several hours.
"We're pretty good at what we do fortunately, so they were all safe and behind cover when these rounds were fired at us,” Meulenberg said.
Officers said at one point a woman came out of the room and police took her in for questioning. However, a man remained inside with the weapon.
"As we got closer he apparently under the pressure had taken his own life,” Meulenberg said.
Police said luckily no one else was injured.
FOX23 is working to find out who the shooter is and why he started shooting.