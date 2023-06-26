TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa deli has postponed its grand opening after the Father's Day storm left behind damages and lack of electricity to thousands of businesses and households across Green Country.
Hunter Stone Gambill said Gambill's Jewish Deli has been a project in the making for six months after realizing Tulsa didn't have a traditional Jewish deli.
Hunter said they worked with a Rabbi who had been selling deli products once a month out of the synagogue.
"He's been a wealth of knowledge," Hunter said. "Because for me, I was born and like, grew up in Oklahoma. And so my experience with Jewish delis are like my trips to New York and New England."
Hunter said developing an understanding for flavor and learning how that's made has been really fun.
He said when the power went out during the Father's Day storm, the deli lost it's ingredients needed to open.
"We had roughly $8000 worth of product for here lost," Hunter said.
He said the deli still made sure their staff was paid despite the financial loss.
Due to the storm, the delis grand opening was pushed back to July 7.