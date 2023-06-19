TULSA, Okla. — Cleanup is just getting started in a midtown Tulsa neighborhood where a number of massive oak trees came crashing down on Sunday morning.
FOX23 spent time talking with homeowners Dustin and Nancy Meyer who have lived in their home near 36th and Lewis for 27 years.
“We’re still here, most of the house is here, we don’t have anything to complain about compared to a lot of people,” Nancy remarked.
However, the cleanup following Sunday morning’s devastating storm is just beginning for the couple.
“When the big tree hit the garage that was awe inspiring. I mean that was loud and it was hard and it kind of jostled the house,” she explained.
Dustin showed us a limb coming through the kitchen, and another big tree limb is clearly visible in their dining room wall.
The couple said they hid in the hallway with their two golden retrievers when the winds gained strength early Sunday morning.
Dustin said they’ve got major structural load bearing wall damage.
Their utility room no longer has a roof and Dustin' 2017 Honda parked in the garage was crushed by the tree, along with the Chrysler minivan parked in the driveway.
Monday afternoon, a professional tree crew worked to remove the oak tree that brought down the garage.
Despite the damage, Nancy Meyer, whose home has been in her family for 72 years, has not lost her sense of humor. She joked about her utility room being transformed into an “open air” utility room.
“We can live without things, the older we get, the less things we need or want,” she noted. “It’s going to be all right.”
She said her neighbors invited them over for a home cooked meal and let them use their shower.
They’ll actually be staying with them after their power was shut off entirely Monday afternoon due to the damage.