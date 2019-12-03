TULSA, Okla. - A coffee stand in midtown Tulsa is giving people opportunities to turn their lives around.
CoffeeFirst opened Tuesday inside the Legacy Plaza building near 31st and Yale.
The coffee stand is part of a barista employment program that gives job skills and temporary work to adults who have experienced mental illness, homelessness, or spent time in prison or jail.
Baristas go through the program -- funded by the Mental Health Association Oklahoma -- for six months before they are expected to find more permanent work.
The Starbucks Foundation donated $20,000 and Bank of America donated $50,000 to help support the program.
