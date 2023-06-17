TULSA, Okla. — The Mid America Ford & Shelby Nationals are back in Tulsa this weekend and FOX23 got a look at the new 2024 Mustang Dark Horse.
The 49th Mid America Ford & Shelby Nationals started with racing at the Hallett Motor Racing Circuit on Thursday and Friday and a cruise through Tulsa on Thursday.
As part of the event, FOX23 got a chance to see the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse.
“This is the advent of the seventh generation of Mustang and this is the first new name plate that we’ve done in 21 model years,” said Jim Owens, Shelby and Mustang Marketing Manager for Ford Motor Company.
“What we’re doing here is bringing to the enthusiasts of Tulsa the 500 horsepower naturally aspirated Coyote motor Dark Horse to share with them the new seventh generation Mustang,” Owens said.
“500 horsepower out of the dual air induction, dual throttle body, five-liter Dark Horse motor that gets 100 horsepower per liter,” Owens also said.
>>>MORE: Organizers of the Route 66 Road Fest are gearing up for this year's celebration
“When you come up with a generational Mustang, it’s really important, right? So, Chris Walters and the design team had a charge that said ‘Make it unmistakably Mustang, make it look fast standing still and be edgy and sexy to bring that younger audience in,’” Owens explained.
“We use the Unreal gaming technology, the thing that powers things like Rocket League, to actually do the 13.2 inch and 12.4 inch center stack and dash that powers it so that you can visually change and personalize your performance,” Owens said.
“So, if you have your happy mode with the exhaust in track and the suspension in soft and the steering in sport because that’s what you feel when you’re happy you can set that in there and hit that button to personalize what your performance is,” Owens also said.
“It really makes you feel like you’re in the cockpit and we think that that technology and that feel will help draw in the younger audience,” Owens said.
The event continues with drag racing at Tulsa Raceway Park, near Apache and Garnett on Saturday.
On Sunday, there will be a car show at the Southern Hills Marriott, near 71st and Lewis, starting at 8:30 a.m. There will also be a swap meet starting at 9:00 a.m.
For more information about the event, click here.