MIAMI, Okla. — A Miami High School graduate was one of just 16 women chosen for the Thunder Girls dance team 2023-2024 season.
Kiah Payton was selected after a three-step process of prep classes, auditions, and interviews.
Auditions were July 15th, with semifinalist auditions, then finalist auditions following.
You can see Kiah introduced at about 1:10 into the video posted on the Thunder Girls Facebook page.
Devan McCoy of Muskogee will also represent Green Country during the 2023-2024 NBA season. He will be an O'City Crew member.
The Thunder Girls and the O’City Crew not only energize fans during the games, they also serve as ambassadors during community events.