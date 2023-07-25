Thunder Girls tryouts

MIAMI, Okla. — A Miami High School graduate was one of just 16 women chosen for the Thunder Girls dance team 2023-2024 season. 

Kiah Payton

Kiah Payton of Miami makes 2023-2024 Thunder Girls roster.

Kiah Payton was selected after a three-step process of prep classes, auditions, and interviews. 

Auditions were July 15th, with semifinalist auditions, then finalist auditions following. 

You can see Kiah introduced at about 1:10 into the video posted on the Thunder Girls Facebook page. 

Devan McCoy of Muskogee will also represent Green Country during the 2023-2024 NBA season. He will be an O'City Crew member. 

Devan McCoy

Devan McCoy of Muskogee made the 2023-2024 O'City Crew. 

The Thunder Girls and the O’City Crew not only energize fans during the games, they also serve as ambassadors during community events.

