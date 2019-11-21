  • Metro Diner closes south Tulsa restaurant

    TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:

    • Metro Diner unexpectedly closed its south Tulsa location.
    • The restaurant was in the shopping center across from Woodland Hills Mall on Memorial near 71st Street. The space was previously occupied by Baker Street Pub.
    • FOX23 News asked Metro Diner why it closed. The company would not say.
    • All employees were given the option of two weeks pay or the opportunity to transfer to the Tulsa Hills restaurant.
    • Thanksgiving orders at the 71st and Memorial store will be refunded.

