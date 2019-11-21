Metro Diner closes south Tulsa restaurant

TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Metro Diner unexpectedly closed its south Tulsa location.
- The restaurant was in the shopping center across from Woodland Hills Mall on Memorial near 71st Street. The space was previously occupied by Baker Street Pub.
- FOX23 News asked Metro Diner why it closed. The company would not say.
- All employees were given the option of two weeks pay or the opportunity to transfer to the Tulsa Hills restaurant.
- Thanksgiving orders at the 71st and Memorial store will be refunded.
