Memorial unveiled for Taft Memorial Day shooting victim

TAFT, Okla. — Monday marks one year since 9 people were shot, one of them fatally, at a crowded Memorial festival in the Muskogee county town of Taft.
Sunday afternoon family, friends and local leaders came together at the site where Sherika Bowler took her last breaths to unveil a memorial in her honor.
Bowler died after several people began shooting into the crowd of more than 1500 people last Memorial Day at the town's annual festival.
Bowler left behind a six-year-old daughter as well as her mom and several sisters, who have spent the last year coming to grips with her death.
One of her sisters told us Bowler was a kind-hearted, giving person, who did not deserve what happened to her.
“She was bubbly. She was a great person. And even this event like this today… if that was somebody else’s monument, she’d be putting it on,” Blanch Lang, Bowler’s sister, said.
The past year has not been easy for the family. The state dropped charges against two of the four people arrested for Bowler's death, citing a lack of witnesses willing to come forward to testify against them.
In a FOX23 exclusive on Monday, FOX23’s Spencer Humphrey will sit down with Bowler’s mother and others who knew her as they tell about their pain and heartache and why they say they feel like their community, and everyone watching, could and should do more to support their push for justice.