TULSA, Okla. -- A memorial service was held on Saturday to honor the lives of Tulsa officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.
Family, friends and the community took a moment to remember the 41 officers lost.
TULSA, Okla. -- A memorial service was held on Saturday to honor the lives of Tulsa officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.
Family, friends and the community took a moment to remember the 41 officers lost.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Police in Brownsville, Texas, say seven people are dead and at least six are injured after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a city bus stop. Brownsville police investigator Marti… Read MorePolice: 7 dead, 6 hurt in border city of Brownsville, Texas
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says there are “no good options” for the United States to avoid an economic “calamity” if Congress fails to raise the nation’s $31 trillion-plus borrowing limit… Read MoreYellen: 'No good options' if Congress fails to act on debt
A Sallisaw police captain crashed into a pursuit suspect head-on, preventing them from getting near a crowded festival on Saturday. Read MoreSallisaw police captain crashes into pursuit suspect heading toward festival
A juvenile is expected to be okay after being shot several times early Sunday, Tulsa police said Read MoreVideo: Juvenile dropped off at QuikTrip after being shot at apartment complex, police say
Russian protest art group Pussy Riot was awarded the Woody Guthrie Prize on Saturday. Read MoreRussian protest art group awarded Woody Guthrie Prize
A juvenile is expected to be okay after being shot several times early Sunday, Tulsa police said. Read MoreJuvenile dropped off at QuikTrip after being shot at apartment complex, police say
Family, friends and the community took a moment to remember the 41 officers lost. Read MoreMemorial service held to honor fallen Tulsa police officers
A gunman killed eight people and wounded seven others – three critically – in a shooting at a Dallas-area mall before being fatally shot by a police officer who happened to be nearby. Authorit… Read More'We started running': 8 killed in Texas outlet mall shooting
The lawyer for one of the victims of a mass homicide that occurred on a property near Henryetta said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has taken over investigating the contents of the Read MoreAttorney for Henryetta homicide victim says OSBI has taken over investigation of electronic devices
The newest graduating class at Oral Roberts University (ORU) walked the stage at the Mabee Center Saturday afternoon at their commencement ceremony. Read MoreVideo: Gov. Stitt speaks at ORU's 2023 Commencement
Police say a shooting at a Dallas-area mall left 9 dead and others injured. Read MoreVideo: Police: 9 dead in Texas mall shooting
Currently in Tulsa