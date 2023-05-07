Tulsa Police Department Memorial

 Preston Stanley

TULSA, Okla. -- A memorial service was held on Saturday to honor the lives of Tulsa officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Family, friends and the community took a moment to remember the 41 officers lost. 

Mayor GT Bynum and Chief Wendell Franklin both were in attendance. 
 
Mayor Bynum issued an official proclamation recognizing May 6th, 2023 as "Police Memorial Day", and Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a proclamation recognizing Saturday as "Tulsa Police Officers' Memorial Day".
 

