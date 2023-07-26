TULSA, Okla. — A 37-year-old member of a white supremacist prison gang was found guilty of the retaliatory killing of a Cherokee citizen, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma.
After a seven-day trial, a federal jury convicted 37-year-old Benny Frank Withrow of Rogers County of first-degree murder in Indian Country and discharge of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said the case was "premeditated gang retaliation" to protect a member of the gang.
“The U.S. Attorney’s office will prosecute gang operations and its leadership at every opportunity. I want to thank our law enforcement partners who investigate criminal gang activity every day," Johnson said.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said evidence at the trial showed on Dec. 8, 2021, law enforcement stopped the victim and his girlfriend after they had purchased drugs for a friend and the victim told authorities who the dealer was. The girlfriend texted a warning to the dealer, but at that point, police were already at the dealer’s home. Inside the home, police found drugs and determined that Withrow and the dealer were affiliated with a white supremacist prison gang. Later that day, the girlfriend told Withrow about the victim’s discussion with authorities and Withrow said he would “take care of things.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said on Dec. 9, 2021, another individual picked up the victim and went to Withrow’s house, where the three made plans to go to a casino. Along the way, Withrow suggested they pull over to use drugs and exited the vehicle. Withrow then shot the victim multiple times.
“The crimes of organized prison gangs often go beyond the prison walls, bringing violence into Oklahoma communities,” said FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray. “The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to work tirelessly to disrupt and dismantle these gangs and rid our streets of the most violent offenders.”
The victim’s body was found on Dec. 20, 2021, near Prue, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
The U.S Attorney’s Office said the defense tried to convince the jury that Withrow was not there, and that another gang member could have committed the murder. The jury did not believe them and found Withrow guilty.
At sentencing, Withrow faces up to life in prison.