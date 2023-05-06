Mega pet adoption event held at Expo Square

TULSA, Okla. — It’s time to Rock and Rescue!
Oklahoma Alliance of Animals (OAA) hosted the Rock & Rescue adoption event Saturday afternoon at Expo Square.
The event featured more than 25 animal rescues, more than 150 adoptable dogs and cats, animal related vendors and pet education, according to OAA.
Jamee Suarez, the president of OAA, said they held to event to help shelters deal with capacity issues.
“It's an event that we brought back because we had so many rescues and shelters full of pets and they're just busting at the seams and we thought, ‘Let's just get another outlet for them to bring dogs and try to get them adopted,’” she said.
OAA said adoptable pets at the event were already vaccinated and spayed/neutered. All adopted pets went home with a goodie bag and a free engraved tag, courtesy of OAA.
“I think it's great for the community because when they adopt a pet from any of our rescue groups that are here today, they get a healthy pet, they're already vaccinated and they're spayed and neutered, so they don't reproduce,” Suarez said.
Presley Sokolosky volunteers with OAA with her mom.
“My mom was doing it and then I thought it would just be fun to join in,” Sokolosky said.
“There's an overpopulation of dogs and so we wanted to rescue a few,” Sokolosky also said.
For more information about OAA, click here.
