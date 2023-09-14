A 4-year-old Belgian Malinois male named Yoda, was from one of two tactical teams that helped apprehend a convicted murderer in the Pennsylvania woods on Wednesday, according to CNN.
Danilo Cavalcante had been eluding law enforcement for two weeks after escaping from prison.
Yoda was a significant force in the takedown, preventing Cavalcante from using a stolen rifle in his possession that lay within arms-reach, said Lt. Colonel George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police during a news conference Wednesday.
“He was just essential as far as the tracking and searching, as were numerous other K-9s that were here,” Robert Clark, supervisory deputy US Marshal for Pennsylvania’s eastern district, told CNN on Wednesday. “All these K-9 resources were utilized from different tactical teams from the area, and they were just incredible resources.”
The 34-year-old was convicted last month in the 2021 killing of his former girlfriend, Deborah Brandão. He is also wanted in a 2017 homicide case in Brazil, a US Marshals Service official said.
When Cavalcante tried to escape back into the woods, Yoda bit him twice, law enforcement officials said.