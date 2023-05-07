TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma’s own Talor Gooch was in Tulsa on Sunday ahead of LIV Golf Tulsa, which Gooch is competing in.
Gooch is a professional golfer on the LIV Golf tour. He played college golf at Oklahoma State University and recently won the LIV Golf event in Adelaide, Australia.
The meet and greet was held at The Goat Bar and Kitchen, in downtown Tulsa, on Sunday afternoon.
People were able to meet Gooch for photos and autographs, get special merchandise to benefit the Talor Gooch Foundation and enjoy specials at The Goat.
The Talor Gooch Foundation supports local community organizations like Positive Tomorrows, Hope is Alive and the Oklahoma Junior Golf Tour.
The Talor Gooch Foundation is also selling private suite tickets to benefit the Foundation.
