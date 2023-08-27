TULSA, Okla. — ‘The Outsiders’ actor C. Thomas Howell was back in Tulsa Sunday for a free meet and greet at The Outsiders House Museum.
Donnie Rich, the museum’s general manager and event coordinator said actors from the movie come back on their own, but Howell comes back more frequently.
“He comes back two or three times a year, he gives back, helps out the museum anyway he can, he actually did a concert here in Tulsa last night,” Rich said.
Rich said fans of the book and the movie were very excited to meet Howell.
“These people are just die-hard ‘Outsiders’ fans, they love the house, they love the actors, and they love being here,” Rich said.
Fans like Cayla Sears and Jessica Fischer, who are both originally from Buffalo, New York.
“I moved to Missouri recently and I brought her down because we’re pretty close to Tulsa,” Sears said.
The two read the book 14 years ago when they were in 7th grade and are now in town to see the house and other filming locations.
Fischer said it was like a “total dream.”
“We’ve been waiting for this for about 14 years,” Fischer said.
“We always dreamed that we would come here and now we finally have the chance,” Sears said.