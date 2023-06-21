“There are many medications that require refrigeration or sometimes even freezing to be effective. If those medications are warmed for a period of time, they become ineffective,” said MD Rachel Frankling from OU Heath Physicians Family Medicine in Oklahoma. “And for patients who struggle with everything from diabetes which requires insulin, to cancer, which requires at-home chemotherapy products at some point. For patients to have arthritis or other autoimmune diseases that require regular injections to keep themselves healthy, keeping those medications at refrigeration temperature is critically important. When you get that medication, you'll notice that there was a temperature gauge on the delivery. The medication was inside of an insulated package trying to keep it at the right temperature.”
But, how can patients manage their medications at the right temperature during a power outage, while traveling, or when one doesn’t have access to a refrigerator?
It's important to think ahead and plan when facing these types of challenges, says MD Franklin. She has three examples of what patients can do to keep their medications at a safe temperature when these issues come up.
“One, get a very thick foam or even commercial product cooler, fill it with ice, put in those solid ice packs, and if you have one, put in an electric thermometer so that you know when that temperature begins to rise. Keep it packed, keep it dark, keep it cold,” said MD Franklin.
Two, reach out to resources in your community.
“If you have access to a friend or family member that does have electricity, this is a really good time to get a hold of them and ask to stay with them. Or, ask to put your medication in their refrigerator. A Community Center or your local church or faith organization would also have a refrigerator or a generator,” said MD Franklin.
Three, “Go straight to your pharmacist and ask them if there are alternatives that could be used to help get you through this time,” said MD Franklin.
Bottom line, MD Franklin says using medication that has become warm is not effective and it may not be safe.
Unfortunately, during power outages or other emergencies, pharmacies may be closed.
If you were scheduled to pick up a prescription at a pharmacy that suddenly closes, MD Franklin says there are ways to still get your medication.
“I’m from Shawnee. During the tornado in Shawnee, a local nonchain pharmacy was closed and all the other pharmacists in town got together and helped their patients access their medications through their pharmacies,” said MD Franklin. “The first thing to do is try to call your pharmacy. If they're not available and they are a chain, call one of the other pharmacies from the same chain. You can oftentimes get those prescriptions transferred and they may actually be actively trying to do that behind the scenes. If you have a pharmacy that does not have a chain to support it, sometimes they're still answering the phones even if they don't have electricity, and if they can transfer your medication, they will do so.”
MD Franklin also says you can also call your physician and request that your medication is transferred to a different pharmacy that is open.
She also adds that pharmacies are very careful about the safety of the medication that they dispense. If the pharmacy has had a power outage and that medication is very closely monitored at the pharmacy and comes up to an inappropriate temperature, they will get rid of that medication and they may have a shortage, but they will not give you a medication that's sketchy.
Lastly, MD Franklin says one of the most common mistakes that people have made has been to carry their insulin in their purse or leave it in their car.
“And then they wonder why they are at the hospital with uncontrolled blood sugars. Very important, whether it's because of a power outage or just because you're trying to live your life, be very careful about the appropriate storage of your medications so that they will be effective,” said MD Franklin. “Sometimes we try to cut corners for a variety of reasons, but it's sometimes worse to take a medication that has not been kept safely at temperature than it is to take no medication at all.”