TULSA, Okla. - QUICK FACTS:
Medical marijuana dispensaries are celebrating Green Wednesday.
The day became a thing when dispensary patients, owners and the internet found that marijuana sales spiked way up on the day before thanksgiving.
Green Wednesday is believed to be like the Black Friday in the cannabis world.
Many dispensaries offer deals this day.
The Red Eye 4-20 dispensary said they’re seeing 30% more customers than an average Wednesday.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
