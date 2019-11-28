  • Medical marijuana dispensaries celebrate "Green Wednesday"

    By: Brooklyn DeGumbia

    Updated:

    TULSA, Okla. - QUICK FACTS:

     Medical marijuana dispensaries are celebrating Green Wednesday.

    Related Headlines

    The day became a thing when dispensary patients, owners and the internet found that marijuana sales spiked way up on the day before thanksgiving. 
    Green Wednesday is believed to be like the Black Friday in the cannabis world. 
    Many dispensaries offer deals this day. 
    The Red Eye 4-20 dispensary said they’re seeing 30% more customers than an average Wednesday.

    Trending Stories

    Trending Video

    Woman walks into home, tries to take baby, Tulsa police say

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories