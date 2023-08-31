MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Medical Examiner released reports in the deaths of 68-year-old Terry Janway, her husband, 69-year-old Jack Janway, and their 11-year-old grandson, Dalton Janway.
Terry and Jack's daughter, Chandra Janway, is the wife of NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson.
The Muskogee Police Department says on June 26, 2023, Terry called 911 and said someone had a gun. Officers later arrived at the home where they found the three dead.
In the three Medical Examiner reports, it says Jack was found in the home with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The reports say authorities on the scene then heard a gunshot in the home. Terry was later found on a couch in the home with a gunshot wound to her chest and a gun by her hand.
The reports go on to say Dalton was found in a bed with apparent gunshot wounds.
The reports say Jack died due to a gunshot wound to the chest and Dalton died due to gunshot wounds to the head and chest.
The reports list both their deaths as homicides.
The reports say Terry died due to a gunshot wound to the chest and lists her death as a suicide.
The toxicology section of the reports said all three tested negative for alcohol and drugs, including opiates, but notes that the drug panel does not detect Oxycodone, Methadone, or Clonazepam.