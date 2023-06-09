Mecum Auctions returns to Tulsa for 600 vehicle auction at Expo Center

TULSA, Okla. — Mecum Auctions returned to Tulsa's SageNet Expo Center on Friday for their collector-car auction.
Anyone wanting to buy, sell or just watch the festivities are welcome to the event running Friday and Saturday.
Dave Magers, the CEO of Mecum Auctions said they pride themselves by being the car auction company for everybody.
"When you come to an auction, one of our auctions, there are cars here from $5000 to probably close to a million dollars," Magers said. "We like to say that it really doesn't matter what model, what brand, what year, how big your pocketbook is, there's probably a car for you."
He said with the Tulsa auction having close to 600 cars, it's safe to say there are plenty of options for the bidders.
Similar to Texas, Magers said Tulsa sellers bring a lot of vintage pickup trucks, something that will always be hot in Oklahoma.
Despite the large number of cars available at auction, you don't have to be a bidder to come view all the fun vehicles.
"So probably 85 percent of the people that will come through the doors here at Tulsa are not wearing bidder badges," Magers said. "I think the big question that we usually get asked is, do I have to be a bidder to get in? And of course you don't, you can buy a ticket just to come in and be a spectator as well."
General admission tickets are available at the gate for $30 per day. Children 12 and under are free. Doors open at 8 a.m. each day and the auctions start at 10 a.m.