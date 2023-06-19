TULSA, Okla. — Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa announced their meal delivery service will be canceled on Tuesday, June 20.
Due to damage from Saturday's storms, the nonprofit is facing a shortage of volunteer availability.
Meals on Wheels issued "Blizzard Boxes" to clients in case of emergencies like this one and will notify them of the delivery schedule change.
"Each client also has been informed of the procedures for reporting any emergency issues such as no heat/electricity, or a change in their health condition," Meals on Wheels said.
Delivery services will be reinstated as soon as possible, the nonprofit said.