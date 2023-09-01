TULSA, Okla. — Volunteers came together for a special construction project Friday morning. Meals on Wheels and the Home Depot Foundation partnered to build a new ramp for 87-year-old veteran Norman Jones.
“He’s very happy to have a more accessible home and we’re proud to be a part of that” said Jonathan VanBeber, Meals on Wheels Director of Client Services.
VanBeber said lately Jones has been having a hard time leaving his home because of the steep stairs out front.
“It's very touching, very heartfelt for me to be able to help another veteran,” VanBeber said.
As a veteran himself, VanBeber said this project is personal.
“I see myself in Norman. I can only Imagine, if I’m fortunate enough, to be 87 one of these days," VanBeber said. "I can only hope the community will do the same thing for me if I’m in need," VanBeber said.
This project is part of Meals on Wheels’ Home Safety Program.
“Meals on wheel sis more than a meal whenever we have a new client come to us we try to identify all the needs they may have and find resources in the community to meet those needs,” said VanBeber.
They partnered with the Home Depot Foundation’s program, "Operation Surprise," which makes repairs and renovations on veterans' homes.
“Community service and these Home Depot projects are one of my favorite parts about working with Home Depot,” said Sean Hall, a supervisor with Home Depot.
Hall said he jumped at the chance to work on this project.
“I saw the project listing on the project board in the breakroom and I said sign me up,” Hall said.
This project hits close to home for Hall as well.
“It’s a little personal for me," he said. "I have several veterans in my family, both of my grandparents served, one in the Navy, one in the Army. I have a brother currently serving in the Navy so it's very gratifying for me to be able to come out here and help veterans," Hall said.
Hall and VanBeber agree that the new ramp will be lifechanging for Jones.