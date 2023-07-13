TULSA, Okla. — Mark and Laurie Birchall are volunteer delivery drivers for Meals on Wheels in Tulsa.
“Oh, you get to know little tidbits about them all the time,” Mark says.
Part of their job is doing welfare checks on their clients when they deliver meals, such as checking if they have any needs.
Among those needs is staying cool in the high heat during the summer.
“Well, it’s more probably the cost of utilities than anything,” Mark says.
The retired couple has been volunteering to drive meals to clients for the last five months.
On Thursday, the Birchalls delivered meals to seven clients and asked questions about the air conditioning at each stop.
Meals on Wheels serves 2,100 clients in the metropolitan Tulsa area with around 300 drivers.
Nick Nazarian is the Director of Development at Meals on Wheels for Metro Tulsa.
"As they deliver meals, they'll check in on the client, to see if they have any specific needs," he said. "'Is it warm? Do you need a fan?' Are there ways we can help?'"
On the app the volunteers use, there's a place, before they can move on to the next delivery, to indicate a change of condition, he says.
That would include an emergency situation like no air conditioning or no power. The Client Care Coordinators will then work to help the client through that situation.
On Thursday, every one of Mark’s clients had working air conditioning but some of them closed off rooms to keep only one room cool.
FOX23 went out with another team of client care coordinators on Wednesday, who brought water to a client in an emergency situation and bought her a cup of coffee out of her own pocket – indicating the bonds between the client, the staff and the volunteers.