JENKS, Okla. — McNellie’s Group announced a new restaurant concept coming to Jenks' historic Main Street.
City Hall Steak & Cocktail will open before the end of the year.
McNellie's group is known in Tulsa for locations such as Fassler Hall, McNellie's Pub, Yokozuna, Dust Bowl, Wild Fork and more.
This new concept will be the group's first restaurant in Jenks and also a new concept for McNellie's.
The 30,000 square foot mixed-use building is the largest redevelopment project in downtown Jenks history, with the restaurant just part of the space that will also include offices and retail.
“We were very excited when we heard about the opportunity to develop 123 Main Street,” said Elliot Nelson, CEO and Founder of the McNellie’s Group. “Having a location in the heart of Main Street means City Hall Steak & Cocktail will be ideally positioned to contribute to the area’s ongoing revitalization.”
McNellie’s Group Executive Chef Ben Alexander, who was recently nominated for a James Beard Award, is creating a menu that will feature steaks, chops, fish and pasta.
“I want City Hall Steak & Cocktail to be the type of restaurant people can visit several times a week and always find something that satisfies whatever they’re craving,” Alexander said.
“Downtown Jenks is ready to pop. We believe this development is the catalyst for revitalization," CJC Architects, Inc. developer Josh McFarland said. "The Main Street area is long overdue for a project like this.”