McDonald’s is giving out free fries to celebrate National French Fry Day

TULSA, Okla. – July 13 is the self-proclaimed National French Fry Day and in honor of one of America’s favorite foods, McDonald’s is celebrating by offering free fries.
McDonald’s is giving away fries of any size on Thursday through the McDonald’s App, with no purchase necessary at participating locations.
When you join MyMcDonald’s Rewards in the app, you also get a free large order of fries with $1 minimum purchase.
Who invented the French fry?
While "French" is in the dish’s name, multiple countries claim to be the originators of fries.
In France, the first French fry recipe was documented in 1795 with Madame Mérigot’s "La Cuisinière Républicaine" cookbook – which translates to "The Republican Cook," in English.
French fries were a popular Parisian street food in the 18th- and 19th-century, according to a 2019 article from Le Figaro – a French daily morning newspaper.
Belgium, Spain and Russia also have potato dishes that mirror American French fries.