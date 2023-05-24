McCurtain man attempts to run officer over with lawn mower during traffic stop
- News Staff
-
- Updated
News Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
It's located off of U.S 169 and 46th Street in north Tulsa near Owasso. Read MoreVideo: Tulsa's second Costco location opening this week
Federal court documents say after a traffic stop law enforcement found a large amount of fentanyl pills next to some children in the back seat of her car. Read MoreVideo: Tulsa woman facing federal drug distribution charges
Stella, a K-9 with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has received a bullet and stab protective vest, OCSO said on social media. Read MoreOsage County Sherriff’s Office K-9 receives bullet and stab protective vest
The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a call for a shooting in East Tulsa. Read MoreTPD responded to call for shooting at east Tulsa apartment complex
On Monday, May 22, Choctaw Nation Tribal Officer Lane Henderson attempted to make a traffic stop on a man riding a lawn mower in McCurtain. Read MoreMcCurtain man attempts to run officer over with lawn mower during traffic stop
Tito Jackson, of the Jackson 5, stopped in Tulsa Wednesday to talk about his family's history in the Greenwood District. Jackson is working on a documentary about his life and explained his gr… Read MoreTito Jackson stops in Tulsa to talk about his family's Greenwood ties
Southern Rock Energy Partners, LLC selected Cushing as the site for its U.S. next-generation crude oil refinery. The project is expected to be a $5.56 billion investment into the "pipeline cap… Read MoreCushing chosen for $5.5 billion refinery investment
One of the top recording artists of all time, Tina Turner, passed away Wednesday at the age of 83. Read MoreLegendary musician Tina Turner dies at 83
Rapper Fetty Wap has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for his role in a New York-based drug-trafficking scheme. The sentence was handed down in federal court on Long Island on Wed… Read MoreRapper Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug-trafficking scheme
Nearly 100 students deviated from tradition graduation attire at Broken Arrow High School's graduation. The graduation at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa comes less than a week after a senior… Read MoreNearly 100 dress code exemptions approved for Broken Arrow graduation
A man was charged with murder after he admitted to authorities, he killed a woman and then dumped her body in a Wildlife Refuge in Lawton last week, according to court documents. Read MoreFBI: Man admits to bludgeoning woman, dumping her body in Wildlife Refuge
Currently in Tulsa
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
Woman's body found near Grand Lake
-
Thieves steal over $350,000 in jewelry and money from Tulsa jewelry store
-
FBI identifies body found at Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge
-
Movie trailer released for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
-
TPD finds several hundred pounds of bomb-making material in home of Tulsa man