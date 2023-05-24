McCurtain man attempts to run officer over with lawn mower during traffic stop
HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. — Haskell County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is looking for a man who attempted to evade and then run over a Choctaw Nation Tribal officer with a lawn mower. 
 
On Monday, May 22, Choctaw Nation Tribal Officer Lane Henderson attempted to make a traffic stop on a man riding a lawn mower in McCurtain. 
 
HCSO said the suspect, Ethan Hunter, tried to run Henderson over with his lawn mower and then attempted to pull a gun on the officer. 
 
Hunter eventually fled the scene on foot into a wooded are where the officer lost him. 
 
Law enforcement is keeping a heavy presence in the area until Hunter is located.
 
The sheriff's office said if anyone sees Hunter, not to approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous. 
 
For anyone who may know of Hunter's whereabouts, call 911 or 918-967-2400.

