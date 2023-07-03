MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — People in McCurtain County say they are not deterred after learning county leaders will not face criminal charges or be removed from office for making racist remarks and talking about murdering two journalists.
On Friday, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced, even though what was said in that audio was offensive, it did not amount to a crime or anything that could remove the sheriff, Kevin Clardy, from his elected office.
Drummond said people in McCurtain County should make sure exercise their right to vote come reelection time if they want to see change.
The man organizing the efforts for change says their fight is far from over.
"You can't just put it on the voters and say, well you voted him in,” said Lonnie Watson with the group ‘McCurtain County Movement.’
"Until there's transparency, until somebody’s speaking up on it, until there's somebody from the local level, the sheriff, his deputies, whoever, are transparent instead of just hiding in their corner and not saying nothing and hoping this goes away we can't move forward,” Watson also said.
Watson said his legal team is already working on petitioning a grand jury to recommend removing the sheriff from office, without having to wait until his next election.
In the meantime, he also has a call for Drummond.
"I think it would speak volumes if he came down and listened to the people of this county talk and let him know where we are,” he said.