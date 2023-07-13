TULSA, Okla. — The McLain High School football team will soon get a taste of college football.
They're headed to Colorado State University, in Pueblo, for a football camp.
The CSU Thunderwolf Camps are geared towards taking high school football players to the next level.
McLain Football Head Coach Willie Ponder said, "I coached there prior to me getting the job here. Good place, good scene, you know, I love that area, and I just knew getting the kids there would be a good opportunity for them.
Aside from football, ponder says the camp introduces the students to college life and culture.
"They are going to get a campus visit. They're going to get to check into a dorm, like they were a freshman going into freshmen college. They'll get to eat in a cafeteria. They get to live the experience of a college athlete for two days," said Ponder.
He grew up in north Tulsa and says it's important to give kids a positive vision of the future.
"I know what some of these kids go through. Some of my kids, they may live next to abandoned houses. That's not saying their home is just bad, or not to say nothing bad about their parents, but it's just their demographic. Just their community that they have to live in, some of them probably didn't go to college," Ponder said.
The trip was made possible through funding from the Tulsa Community Foundation.