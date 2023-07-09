McALESTER, OKLA. -- A McAlester man died in a suspected drowning on Lake Eufaula on Saturday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.
Allen Wright, 55, of McAlester, was fishing off an inflatable tube near Elm Point when the inflatable tube drifted from his party into deeper water, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Witnesses told troopers that Wright, who was not wearing a life jacket, fell off his tube, went under water and never resurfaced.
Troopers said Wright's body was recovered from the water two hours later.