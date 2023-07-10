MCALESTER, Okla. — Big things are happening in McAlester. The City is remodeling their public library.
The City recently raised enough money to redo the space.
"We have a beautiful design at $9 million and we are so close, we are at $8.45 million, all of that is from people in the community,” said Heath Stanfield, the library manager.
Stanfield is excited about the amount of support they have received from the community.
“This community has really pulled together because they love their library and they want to see it beautiful," he said.
Currently the library is selling bricks as a last fundraiser for the remodel. Anyone can buy a brick and have a name engraved on it.
“In the history of this building, which is a little over 50 years old, there’s never been any renovations done” said Michael Hull, the Director of the Southeastern Oklahoma Library System.
Hull said they had a couple local foundations contribute to the renovation.
"The bulk of that money has come from four different sources, we have two wonderful local foundations, the Puterbaugh Foundation, the Fugitt Foundation, who have contributed half. The Library System and City of McAlester are also doing 39 combined as well, the rest has just come from support of the community” Hull said.
The new library will have a 3D printer, more computers and more meeting rooms for studying or working from home.
“In the end this library is going to serve the community for the next 50 years” said Steve Harrison with the Library Steering Committee.
Harrison is excited about what this project means for the future of the library.
“What do you know that’s a public facility that is more positively viewed than a public library?” Harrison said.
To keep up with updates or find more information on the brick campaign click here.