TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and parents at Union Public Schools (UPS) shared their thoughts after the recent bomb threats the district received.
On Sunday, UPS said they received another bomb threat, though no specific locations within the district were mentioned.
Sunday’s threat came after the district received threats throughout last week after a librarian's public post on TikTok lead to her being accused of indoctrinating children with "woke ideology."
“We take it very seriously. Only the scum of the earth would use children and an attempt at frightening children and their families to make a point. And so we're very eager for the long arm of the law to reach the person or persons who are doing this,” Bynum said on KRMG Morning News with Dan Potter.
On Monday, FOX23 was sent a threat against multiple elementary schools, including two in UPS, and Target stores in the Tulsa area.
“I’m a little bit worried because I have grandkids going to school here and they’re doing a lot of precautions I really like that and for right now they’ve been telling us everything just to be aware, if anything else happens they’ll let us know,” Marciela Monreal said.
Alison Looney said it’s hard to see that someone would put students, families and teachers in this situation.
“it's crazy, it's scary, it’s overwhelming, it’s hard to see that an adult would react this way because they don’t agree with somebody,” Looney said.
With the recent threats and the three incidents involving guns at football games across Oklahoma last Friday, including a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead in Choctaw, some Union parents are hoping there’s more security at Union’s football game Friday.
“It probably should be because there was some stuff that happened at other football games this weekend, not even related to this,” Looney said.
Monreal said they should have metal detectors to help keep guns out of the games.
“They should at least have metal detectors for the juveniles because you never know, guess what happened at Booker T. Washington,” Monreal said.
UPS Public Information Office Chris Payne says with Friday being the first home game of the season, UPS will continue to have adequate security like they would before the threats. Students will need to bring their IDs, and students from pre-K to 8th grade will need a parent and their ID.
The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) released a statement about the threats Monday night, saying the threats received in the Tulsa area are similar to other threats across the U.S. and after reviewing all current received information, the threats appear to be not credible at this time.