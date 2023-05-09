Mayor Bynum presents special awards to 2 City employees

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum awarded two City of Tulsa employees with special awards on Monday.
“Our city is stronger and safer because of the tireless efforts of our dedicated employees who have made it their life’s work to serve the public,” Bynum said. “Their commitment to excellence sets the standard for us all, and we are forever grateful.”
Pete Cheek was given the Michael P. Kier Tulsa Blue Award, which honors City of Tulsa employees who go above and beyond in serving their co-workers and the citizens of Tulsa.
Cheek is the longest tenured employee in the Asset Management Department, where has worked for the last 45 years.
Cheek is currently a lead mechanic for the Department, in-charge of the maintenance and upkeep of around 2,000 city vehicles, including 1,300 Tulsa police vehicles.
In 2015, Cheek was injured when working on a patrol car, but the Department worked with him, including taking him to doctor’s appointments, and he was walking on a cane within a month. Months later, his job duties were altered and he could return to his life’s work, teaching other mechanics and summer interns.
Patrick McManus was given the City Star award, which recognizes City employees for their efforts to improve safety culture at the City of Tulsa.
McManus is a treatment plant lead operator for the Water & Sewer Department.
He recently created a system that lets employees at the A.B. Jewell Water Treatment Plant scan a QR code to access chemical handling procedures.
McManus’ system ensures employees can access safety data while working as they previously had to rely on hard-copy binders to find that data.