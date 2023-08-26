LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — The Sheriff of Mayes County, Mike Reed, said his deputies took a gun away from male who was under 18 at a football game Friday night in Locust Grove.
Reed says after receiving a tip, deputies made contact with the male during the game and took him away from the crowd.
"After a short disagreement," deputies disarmed the male, recovering a gun that was on him while he was at the game, Reed said.
In a statement, the Superintendent of Locust Grove Public Schools Daniel Stokes said the student was a student at Pryor High School, the school Locust Grove was playing.
Stokes said the student was arrested and expressed his gratitude to first responders in the Locust Grove community.
"We are blessed with our LGPS Armed Staff team, First Responders, Mayes County Sheriff's SRO team, OK Highway Patrol, and LGPD that helps protect and serve our school and community," Stokes said.
Reed asks that the community stays involved and continues to tell the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office important information.
“We all must continue to work together to fight these kinda threats to our families!” Reed said.
On the same night, authorities say a gun was brandished at Booker T. Washington's football game in Tulsa and a shooting at a football game in Choctaw ended with a teenager killed, two people shot and two people injured trying to flee the scene.