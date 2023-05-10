PRYOR, Okla. — Cherokee Nation is making sure Mayes County BMX has all the tools they need to get kids up and moving.
Monday, Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin was one of several to meet at the BMX track in Pryor off Highway 69.
The Nation presented a $30,000 check to the Mayes County BMX Association to help with the construction of a new building.
In addition, to the obvious health benefits of the course, Mayes County BMX Association also focuses on STEM learning, offering students the chance to design and build BMX tracks.
The track opened in 2019 in collaboration with USA BMX Foundation.
The track was the first BMX venue in the nation to go through a non-traditional process by building their ridership base on STEM programs and the BMX Racing League which is geared toward introducing new riders to the sport in a beginners-only format.