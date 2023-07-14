Canoo has delivered its first NASA transport vehicles to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
We told you in April 2022 the electric vehicle manufacturer with a facility in Pryor announced it was selected by NASA to provide vehicles for the first crewed moon landing in 50 years.
The Canoo vehicles will be used for the Artemis mission, which will carry astronauts, flight support staff and equipment to their launch site.
>>Canoo unveils electric vehicles at Mid America Expo Center in Pryor
Canoo won the contract in a bidding process in March 2022. This is its first federal contract, and makes the company eligible for other government contracts.
Canoo manufactured the vehicles in the U.S.
The company named its Pryor facility as the site of its mega micro factory in 2021. Its headquarters and advanced manufacturing site is located in Bentonville, Ark.
Oklahoma gave Canoo $15 million from the state's "Quick Action Closing Fund" in March, as part of an incentive package to bring thousands of new tech and manufacturing jobs to the state.
Canoo will bring more than 2,700 high tech advanced mobility jobs directly and attract many more indirectly to the region.
>>Canoo opening Tulsa tech hub
"The heartland has produced 7 of America's astronauts, including the first Native American astronaut. We are pleased to build on that incredible legacy and to engage the can-do spirit of this dynamic region in the future of space exploration" said Canoo investor, chairman and CEO Tony Aquila. "NASA's choice will support high-paying technology and light blue collar EV advanced manufacturing jobs with the Cherokee Nation and the states of Oklahoma and Arkansas."
The new vehicles for NASA were based on Canoo's all-electric Lifestyle Vehicle model to maximize cabin space, utility and productivity on a compact footprint.