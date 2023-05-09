‘Manipur is burning,’ What the Kuki people living in Tulsa want the world to know

A violent surge erupted in Manipur, a state in northeast India last week on May 3 2023 after the ‘Tribal Solidarity March.’ Many tribal people that FOX23 has spoken to described the political rally as ‘peaceful.’ It was held in Imphal Valley.
Since then, over 50 people have been killed, close to 50 churches destroyed and desecrated, and thousands of tribal Christian men, women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities displaced and sheltered in makeshift refugee camps, sources say.
FOX23 spoke to a source who wanted to remain anonymous.
They said that their family had been able to escape the horrific danger in Manipur this week, but not without a near-death ambush.
As the father, mother, and two children were being transported by the military to a makeshift camp at a safer location, they found themselves going through dangerous territory.
A mob suddenly unleashed gunfire on the military convoy.
As the mother clasped onto her children and her husband, she drowned out the noise and began to pray. Then, she whispered to herself, 'It's okay. I can at least take comfort in the fact that I will die in the arms of my husband and two children.”
The family did survive the attack, but said they would not wish this turmoil on her worst enemy.
It is a conflict between the Meitei people and the Kuzi-Mizo-Zomi-Zo ethnic groups. It is a bitter clash is complex and the history runs deep, says Dr. Sei Touthang.
Dr. Touthang is from Manipur and studied at Oral Roberts University in 2000. He returned home to India for five years until he came back to the United States in 2007, and has resided in Tulsa since then. He is now the president of International Love Ministries, which is a non-profit based in Tulsa. Dr. Touthang is also the president of the Kuki Inpi USA group.
Manipur’s name is made up of two Sanskrit words, Mani meaning jewel and Purǝ meaning land.
Today, the tribal people make up an estimated 40% of the state’s population and generally occupy the hill areas of Manipur. The Meiteis makeup about 53% of the population and mainly live in the valleys, including Impal, the Capital.
By law, tribals are allowed to buy land anywhere, while non-tribals are prohibited.
The High Court in Manipur has allowed Meiteis to apply for a Scheduled Tribe (ST) status card, which allows Meiteis to have access to tribal benefits such as purchasing land, jobs and education.
The Kuki tribal members are predominantly Christian and a majority of the Meitei people are mainly Hindu.
Dr. Touthang says that about 1,000 Kuki tribal members are living in the United States. 500 of them are residing in Tulsa, Okla.
He has family who are currently stuck in Manipur. His mother-in-law is in the middle of chemotherapy right now. Dr. Touthang is hoping they can get out soon.
There are two Kuki churches in the Tulsa metro area.
One of these churches is Kuki Worship Service (KWS) Tulsa and has been open for seven years. They serve about 100 members of the community.
“Kuki Worship Service Tulsa condemn in the strongest term, barbaric and inhuman act of the Meitei Hindus community to ethnic Kukis by killing, burning churches and wiping out villages,” said Lun Lun, the vice chairman of the deacon board at KWS Tulsa. “We pray for the Kuki families who lost their lives, homes, everything. God will protect you in the future.”
Vahneimon Mimi Haokip was borh in Manipur. She is the mother of three children and has lived in Tulsa since 2002. Her husband is also from India and moved to Oklahoma in 2009.
“It’s heartbreaking! So many innocent people are being killed there,” said Vahneimon.
On Wednesday night, May 3, Vahneimon came across a social media post of the church, Kuki Baptist Convention. It was the place of worship she used to attend as a child in Manipur.
In the video the church was burning. She says it was the first of dozens of churches that would be demolished by a rage of flames.
“My heart was pounding! It’s scary. We don’t know what’s going on, what’s going to happen next,” said Vahneimon.
Although Wi-Fi was shut down in the country last week, Vahneimon was able to get ahold of her family by phone.
She learned that her sister and mother had just returned home from the hospital after she had given birth to a newborn baby. Only two hours later, fires broke out in close to their house, says Vehneimon.
What should have been a day of joy, turned into a day of terror for Vahneimon’s family now trapped in Manipur, Vahneimon says.
“They can not run. She has a newborn baby,” said Vahneimon. “They are trying to find a way to escape because they are not safe at home.”
Vahneimon last heard from her family on Sunday night and they were still stranded.
Khaiminlun Haokip, also known as Silas, went to the same church as Vahneimon when he was growing up in Manipur. Haokip happens to be a common name and there is no direct relation to Silas and Vahneimon.
Silas has been living in Tulsa and studying at ORU since 2021. He is getting a Bachelor of Music and a Masters in Intercultural Studies.
On Thursday night, Silas first learned about the attacks that had started in his home country through fellow students in Manipur who were seeing the horrors unfold in real-time.
“I didn’t sleep or eat for four days,” said Silas.
Silas says he was able to contact his pastor of Kuki Baptist Convention and learned that he was in the church, where he also lived, when the blaze began to spread and burn the structure.
"The pastor said he called the police several times until they picked him up and got him and his family to safety," said Silas. "They have nothing but the clothes on their back."
His brother and sister, live in the Valley area of Manipur. The homes that surrounded them were being set on fire, says Silas.
“She told me, ‘I don’t know where to go. I’m scared,” said Silas. “Now, we don’t know where they are.”
If families like Silas' are able to escape, they may be taking refuge at a military camp located in a safer area.
Sources says, according to military reports, 23,000 civilians, mostly Christian tribals, have fled their homes and are housed on military bases and garrisons. Many of these camps have reached maximum capacity and are running out of critical supplies, including food, drinking water, first aid supplies, medicines, feminine sanitary products, and baby food, among other essentials.
In one week, villages have been completely decimated, churches destroyed, homes ravished, loved ones killed and thousands displaced.
FOX23 reached out to the Hindu Temple of Greater Tulsa for an interview and did not hear back. The story will be updated if we do receive a response.
Dr. Touthang says he does not believe this is a religious battle between Hindus and Christians, but a political war about land, that has become a brutal assault against humanity.
He has been holding virtual prayer meetings for locals who have been impacted by the violence in Manipur.
The Indian Army has been deployed to the area to help establish some order.
Dr. Touthang says, “If Americans want to help, they should call their local politicians and tell them what is happening in Manipur.”
Ultimately, Dr. Touthang says he is praying for an outcome to be one of peace.