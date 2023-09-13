TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is investigating a shooting near Admiral and Sheridan.
Police say Wednesday night they were called out to a shooting outside the Oyo Hotel.
“A passerby called in said that he saw a group of individuals involved in a disturbance, heard multiple gunshots and saw the suspects flee from the scene,” TPD Lieutenant J.T. Snoddy said.
Snoddy said one person was shot and they were taken to the hospital for surgery.
Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.
"Right now, the victim's not really disclosing any information that would help us investigate the incident any further,” Snoddy said. "There are some officers in the area trying to follow up on some potential leads trying to get some security footage and things like that."
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.