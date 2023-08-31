TULSA, Okla. – A man was injured after a shooting at an apartment complex overnight, Tulsa police said.
Police responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex near 11th Street and Highway 169 around 1:30 a.m.
When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot outside an apartment building, police said.
The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim told police he was involved in an altercation earlier in the day before the shooting but couldn’t give a good description to police of who shot him.