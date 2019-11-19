Man surrenders to U.S. marshals in Tulsa after being accused of groping woman on flight

TULSA, Okla. - A Utah man accused of groping a woman on a flight from North Carolina surrendered to U.S. Marshal’s in Tulsa on Monday.
Officials charged James Cholewinski with unwanted sexual contact after American Airlines Flight 807 made an unplanned stop in Tulsa on Nov. 5.
READ >>> Man arrested at Tulsa airport, accused of groping woman and her daughter on flight
He was first booked on public intoxication charges and released from the Tulsa city jail, but after he appeared in municipal court, Cholewinski went home to Utah while the U.S. attorney's office said it was going to file a new federal charge for the alleged sexual assault.
Passengers took pictures of Cholewinski allegedly being led off the flight by Tulsa airport police and posted them on social media, saying a woman and her daughter said they were sleeping when the woman awoke to find Cholewinski allegedly touching her inappropriately.
