TULSA, Okla. – A man is expected to be okay after being stabbed several times by his future mother-in-law, Tulsa police said.
Tulsa police said they responded to Autumn Woods Apartments around 10:30 p.m. after a woman called 911 and said her mother stabbed her fiancé.
The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the mother and another person left the apartment after the stabbing, but she was later found.
The woman, who police have not yet named, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.