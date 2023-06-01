OKMULGEE, Okla. — Authorities are searching for a man after he was involved in a shootout with Okmulgee police.
Christopher Alfred Harris, 34, was last seen in the area of Second and Central heading west on foot near downtown Okmulgee around 3 a.m. Authorities said Harris may be armed with an AK-47.
Authorities said police responded a burglary call just after 1:30 a.m. and when police went to the back of the home, an Okmulgee police officer was shot once below the waist.
The police officer was taken to a Tulsa hospital to be treated for his wound, authorities said.
Anyone who sees Harris is asked to call 911.
Okmulgee Public Schools announced on Thursday summer school, summer food distribution and practice at Harmon Stadium are canceled due to the active search. Students and staff are asked to stay home.
June 1, 2023