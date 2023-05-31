TULSA, Okla. – A man was shot in the leg while working on his truck overnight, Tulsa police said.
Police responded to a home near 31st and Mingo just before 2 a.m. and found a man who was shot.
The man told police he was working on his car when a pickup truck drove up and started firing shots toward him. The man then fired shots back and the driver of the truck fled, police said.
Police said the man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. They said at this point, the shooting appears to be random.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.