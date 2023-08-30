TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the leg Wednesday morning.
Tulsa police responded to a shooting at Tactical Transportation dispensary near 15th and Sheridan around 9 a.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg.
The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injury, police said.
Police said the victim and suspect, who were customers of the dispensary and knew each other, got into an argument before the shooting.
The suspect was last seen leaving the area in a black F-150.