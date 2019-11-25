  • Man shot in the head in north Tulsa neighborhood

    By: Amanda Gilbert

    Updated:

    TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:

    • A man is recovering after he was shot in the head in north Tulsa Monday morning.
    • Tulsa police responded to the call about a shooting on Kenosha Avenue near 46th Street North around 4:30 a.m.
    • Police say someone shot at the home and the bullet went through the wall and hit the man.
    • The man is expected to be OK.
    • Police did not make any arrests at this time.
