  • Man shot in the chest in north Tulsa, police search for suspect

    Updated:

    TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:

    • Tulsa police are searching for the person who shot a man in the chest Monday evening.
    • It happened at a home near N. 129th E. Avenue and E. Admiral Place.
    • The victim's mother said he met someone at a store for an unknown reason. That person is believed to be the shooter.
    • Police said the victim's condition is unknown, but they did say he was alert and talking when medics arrived.
    • The suspect reportedly ran toward a nearby Flying J convenience store. 
    • Police said they believe the shooting to be an isolated incident.
    • This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
