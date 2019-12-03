Man shot in the chest in north Tulsa, police search for suspect

TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Tulsa police are searching for the person who shot a man in the chest Monday evening.
- It happened at a home near N. 129th E. Avenue and E. Admiral Place.
- The victim's mother said he met someone at a store for an unknown reason. That person is believed to be the shooter.
- Police said the victim's condition is unknown, but they did say he was alert and talking when medics arrived.
- The suspect reportedly ran toward a nearby Flying J convenience store.
- Police said they believe the shooting to be an isolated incident.
- This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
