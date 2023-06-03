MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A man was sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison for a Stilwell homicide that occurred in 2021, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
39-year-old Darrell James Hummingbird of Stilwell was sentenced to 262 months in prison for second degree murder in Indian Country.
According to court documents, on April 26, 2021, the victim was beaten to death with a metal baseball bat in his Stilwell apartment.
Hummingbird tried to hide the crime, but investigators found “incriminating DNA evidence” on the bat and on Hummingbird’s shoes.
Hummingbird pleaded guilty on July 18, 2022.
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case because Hummingbird is a member of federally recognized Indian tribe and the crime occurred within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation Reservation and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma.