TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa man admitted guilt in federal court on Thursday in the death and dismemberment of his roommate in 2019.
Alex Ray Scott pled guilty to second-degree murder in Indian County in connection with the death of Robin Skocdopole Sept. 15, 2019.
Scott admitted to hitting Skocdopole in the head with a hammer, killing him and then using a chainsaw to dismember his body, according to the plea deal.
Scott disposed of the body parts by scattering them around Broken Arrow, leaving an arm in a dumpster, the head in a wooded area and the torso near a creek, according to court documents.
Part of the plea agreement also asks Scott to help the government find the victim’s head.
Scott was arrested in New York earlier this year after he was charged with the murder of a New York City antique dealer. During questioning, he told police he killed a Broken Arrow man in 2019.
A date for sentencing has not been set but the government is recommending 45 years in prison for Scott.