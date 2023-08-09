OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car early Wednesday morning in Okfuskee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
OHP said it happened around 5:00 a.m. on Old U.S. Highway 62, near U.S. Highway 75, in Okfuskee County.
According to OHP, 38-year-old James Arthurs of Okemah was lying in road when he was hit by a car driven by 63-year-old Arthur Sands of Okemah.
OHP said Arthurs was pronounced dead at the scene.
OHP is still investigating the cause of the collision.