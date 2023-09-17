TULSA, Okla. — Police say an 18-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting Sunday afternoon in north Tulsa.
According to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD), around 3 p.m. they were called out to a neighborhood near E. 46th St. N. and N. Peoria Ave. for possible shooting.
TPD said when they arrived at the scene, they found an abandoned vehicle with blood on it and some of its windows shot out, sitting in front of a house.
According to TPD, the shooting took place a few blocks away from the home. The victim was shot once in the torso.
Afterwards, the victim drove to the home for help, TPD said.
According to TPD, the victim chose the home at random.
TPD said the people inside the home called 911 and the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
According to TPD, witnesses said they saw two people flee the scene after the shooting.