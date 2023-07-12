TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police have arrested and charged Anthony Rodriguez for aggravated trafficking of drugs.
Police say it happened back in April.
According to the arrest and booking report, Rodriguez and another person, who police say is a minor, were parked behind Middleton's Bar near 81st and Mingo with windows approximately halfway down.
When the officer drove by, it says they rolled up all four windows and the officer noticed a distinct and noticeable change in behavior.
Officers eventually searched the car, according to the booking report, and found 683.93 grams of a substance later tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.
"A very large amount of meth, almost 700 grams found in the car and on the person of one of the juveniles," said Tulsa Police Officer Danny Bean. "This is a large amount probably getting distributed in one part of town."