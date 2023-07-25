OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash involving a three-wheeled motorcycle outside Miami, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
OHP said it happened around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday on OK-10, above the Will Rogers Turnpike and about 2/10 of a mile east of Miami.
According to OHP, 68-year-old John McNeil of Miami was driving a 2023 Can-Am Spyder Roadster eastbound in the outside lane of OK-10.
OHP said McNeil failed to maintain lanes and hit a concrete barrier.
McNeil was then thrown from the Roadster and landed 20 feet below the overpass in the grass, OHP said.
OHP said McNeil was taken to a Joplin, Missouri, hospital in critical condition.
OHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.
OHP also said McNeil was wearing a helmet.